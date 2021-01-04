Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Slight gains in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.6%

The risk mood is keeping slightly tilted to the more optimistic side as we look towards European morning trade, and that is keeping the dollar pressured to start the day.





US futures are also reflecting a calmer mood, keeping closer to flat levels after erasing slight losses seen earlier in the opening stages today.





EUR/USD trades near the highs @ 1.2258 currently, looking to try and push back above its 100-hour moving average @ 1.2254. Meanwhile, GBP/USD is lingering near 1.3700.



