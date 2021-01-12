Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Light changes observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%
This reflects a similar mood to US futures so far on the day, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1% and Nasdaq futures up 0.2%. The dollar is mildly weaker as we get things going on the session but nothing too significant for the time being.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

AUD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.7719 while USD/CAD is down 0.3% to 1.2750. But EUR/USD remains little changed closer to 1.1260 though nearer to the highs today.

