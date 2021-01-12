Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading
Light changes observed in early trades
This reflects a similar mood to US futures so far on the day, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1% and Nasdaq futures up 0.2%. The dollar is mildly weaker as we get things going on the session but nothing too significant for the time being.
- German DAX futures +0.1%
- UK FTSE futures +0.1%
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%
AUD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.7719 while USD/CAD is down 0.3% to 1.2750. But EUR/USD remains little changed closer to 1.1260 though nearer to the highs today.