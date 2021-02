Equities hint at a slight breather in early trades

German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%





The slightly more tepid mood reflects similar sentiment in US futures, with S&P 500 futures keeping flat while Nasdaq futures are down 0.1%. Equities look to be taking a slight breather for the time being and that's nothing untowardly after having seen Wall Street post yet another record close in trading yesterday. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.