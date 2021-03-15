Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Europe greets the day with a sense of calm despite China selloff

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4% The rout in China abated in the final half-hour as the CSI 300 index trimmed declines from 3% to close a little over 2% lower on the day. The good news for risk trades is that the sour sentiment isn't quite catching on in Europe.





The mood here is reflecting more calm as value stocks continue to hold their ground, with the main worries today being in tech once again.





China's ChiNext index succumbed to a more than 4% drop while Nasdaq futures are down 0.1% for now. Elsewhere, Dow futures are up 0.2%.





The bond market still holds the key in trading this week as we count down to the Fed. For now, things over there are also keeping steadier with 10-year Treasury yields little changed at 1.621% and 30-year yields at 2.375% currently.