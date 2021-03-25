Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

A touch softer in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1% Once again, European equities closed yesterday before observing the late drop in US stocks so there might be a hint of catch up there.

Risk sentiment in Asia is more modest with Japanese stocks rebounding and Chinese stocks also paring sharper losses early on amid reports of state buying. Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping slightly higher while the dollar is pausing for breath on the week.





All in all, the market looks to be moving at a slower pace to start European morning trade as somewhat calmer tones resurface for the time being.