Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Little change observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures flat

European indices endured a more mixed session yesterday before closing little changed, though UK stocks fared worse than others. The overall risk mood is still looking rather tepid despite a bounce in growth stocks overnight, with the Nasdaq having rallied 1.5%.





US futures are reflecting more of that same sentiment with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures seen down 0.1% for now.



