Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Little change observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures flat
  • Spanish IBEX futures flat
European indices endured a more mixed session yesterday before closing little changed, though UK stocks fared worse than others. The overall risk mood is still looking rather tepid despite a bounce in growth stocks overnight, with the Nasdaq having rallied 1.5%.

US futures are reflecting more of that same sentiment with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures seen down 0.1% for now.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose