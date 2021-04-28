Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Slightly positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4% European indices had a more subdued session yesterday despite US stocks keeping flatter at the end. There is a mild rebound today with US futures keeping more mixed with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures up 0.1% while Dow futures are down 0.1%.





Overall risk sentiment remains more sidelined as we await the FOMC meeting.





But Treasury yields are keeping higher once again, with 10-year yields up nearly 2 bps to 1.638% as we get things underway on the session.