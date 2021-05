Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2% This carries over the slightly softer tone from Asia, with the Nikkei ending down by 1.0% and the Topix falling by 1.1%. The Hang Seng is down 0.6% though mainland Chinese equities have pared earlier losses, with the Shanghai Composite now up 0.1%.





US futures are muted but just be aware that the cash market will be closed in observance of Memorial Day today.