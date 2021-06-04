Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Tepid tones to kick start the session

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1% This mirrors the tone in US futures, which are seen down roughly 0.1% for now.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.4% while the Topix saw a more flattish close in a mixed showing for the region. The Hang Seng is down 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.2% going into the closing stages.





The adverse reaction in equities yesterday is still fresh so bear that in mind as we look towards the US non-farm payrolls report later in the day.