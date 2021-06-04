Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones to kick start the session

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.1%
This mirrors the tone in US futures, which are seen down roughly 0.1% for now.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.4% while the Topix saw a more flattish close in a mixed showing for the region. The Hang Seng is down 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.2% going into the closing stages.

The adverse reaction in equities yesterday is still fresh so bear that in mind as we look towards the US non-farm payrolls report later in the day.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose