Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Slightly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.3% This mirrors the tone in US futures, which are down by roughly 0.2% currently. That said, the slight pullback here comes after a solid round of gains yesterday.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.9% as Japanese stocks languish amid virus uncertainties while the Hang Seng is down 2.6% on the day as key tech stocks are being dragged lower with losses led by Meituan, Alibaba, and Tencent.





This comes after the whole regulatory fight between China and Didi Chuxing since the weekend, with mainland Chinese equities also not faring too well. The Shanghai Composite is down 0.8% currently going into the closing stages.