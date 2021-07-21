Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Light changes in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%

With US futures and Treasury yields flattish, risk sentiment remains more tepid as we look to get into European morning trade today.





In Asia, there are some mixed tones with the Nikkei closing up 0.6% after having hit six-month lows yesterday while the Hang Seng is down 0.6%. The Shanghai Composite is up 0.7% going into the closing stages of the day.



