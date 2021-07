Steady tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2% The jitters from the HK/China selloff isn't quite catching on today, with the market sensing some calm as we gear towards the FOMC meeting later.





US futures are tepid, with S&P 500 futures flat, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures also down 0.1% to get things going on the session.