Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Cautious tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2% Risk is looking more tentative to start the day after bit of a rotation play at the end of last week in US equities, which saw the Dow and S&P 500 set record highs (again).





US futures are marked lower so far today with S&P 500 futures down 0.2% and Nasdaq futures down 0.3% as we look towards European morning trade.





In Asia, Chinese markets are faring decently after a more turbulent end to July trading, with the Hang Seng up 0.8% and Shanghai Composite up 1.1% on the day.