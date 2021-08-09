Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Cautious tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
Risk is looking more tentative to start the day after bit of a rotation play at the end of last week in US equities, which saw the Dow and S&P 500 set record highs (again).

US futures are marked lower so far today with S&P 500 futures down 0.2% and Nasdaq futures down 0.3% as we look towards European morning trade.

In Asia, Chinese markets are faring decently after a more turbulent end to July trading, with the Hang Seng up 0.8% and Shanghai Composite up 1.1% on the day.

