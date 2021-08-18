Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Risk in a calmer spot in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures flat The risk retreat yesterday centered around delta variant concerns but we are observing a calmer mood in the market today, all things considered.









Things may be more choppy now amid delta variant concerns but easy money continues to flow and that is arguably still the key driver of sentiment in the bigger picture.





Looking elsewhere today, US futures are also steadier with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%. In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.6% while Chinese equities are seeing some reprieve after the tech selloff yesterday, with the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite both up 0.7%.