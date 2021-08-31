Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Firmer risk tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures flat
The market mood is looking more positive to start the day, with US futures also seen higher going into European morning trade.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.4%.

In Asia, the Nikkei is also taking comfort in the positive cues as it closes the day up 1.1%. Meanwhile, Chinese equities continue to wobble amid recovery fears and regulatory tightening as tech stocks are hit once again. The Hang Seng is down 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is more flat going into the closing stages of the day.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose