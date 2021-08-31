Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Firmer risk tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures flat The market mood is looking more positive to start the day, with US futures also seen higher going into European morning trade.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.4%.





In Asia, the Nikkei is also taking comfort in the positive cues as it closes the day up 1.1%. Meanwhile, Chinese equities continue to wobble amid recovery fears and regulatory tightening as tech stocks are hit once again. The Hang Seng is down 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is more flat going into the closing stages of the day.