Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Light optimism in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4% Overall risk sentiment is holding up as we look towards European trading today, with value stocks keeping firmer as tech stocks are the ones lagging amid higher bond yields. Hence, Europe is less impacted by the rotation out of the latter.





US futures are mixed with Dow futures up 0.2%, S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, and Nasdaq futures down 0.1% at the moment. In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.2% but the Hang Seng is up 1.7% and Shanghai Composite up 0.6% going into the closing stages.