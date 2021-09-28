Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Light optimism in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.4%
Overall risk sentiment is holding up as we look towards European trading today, with value stocks keeping firmer as tech stocks are the ones lagging amid higher bond yields. Hence, Europe is less impacted by the rotation out of the latter.

US futures are mixed with Dow futures up 0.2%, S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, and Nasdaq futures down 0.1% at the moment. In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.2% but the Hang Seng is up 1.7% and Shanghai Composite up 0.6% going into the closing stages.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose