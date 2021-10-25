Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Mild positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2% This mirrors sentiment in US futures, which are up roughly 0.1% on the day. Things are likely to keep more quiet and breezy today with a lack of key releases and major FX still seeing some push and pull from the end of trading last week.





As such, a more guarded and measured risk sentiment will just help to keep things in check for the time being. In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.7% while the Hang Seng is flat and Shanghai Composite up 0.4% on the day going into the closing stages.