Eurostoxx futures +0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Mild positive tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.2%
This mirrors sentiment in US futures, which are up roughly 0.1% on the day. Things are likely to keep more quiet and breezy today with a lack of key releases and major FX still seeing some push and pull from the end of trading last week.

As such, a more guarded and measured risk sentiment will just help to keep things in check for the time being. In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.7% while the Hang Seng is flat and Shanghai Composite up 0.4% on the day going into the closing stages.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose