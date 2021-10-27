Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2% The mood music in equities is a bit more mixed as US futures are leaning towards being a little higher for the time being. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are up around 0.15% while Dow futures are up 0.11% as we get things underway in Europe.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes flat while the Hang Seng is down 1.6% and Shanghai Composite down 1.0% as concerns surrounding China's property sector continue to unfold. The latest being Chinese developer Modern Land defaulting on its dollar bond payment overnight.