Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures flat
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
The mood music in equities is a bit more mixed as US futures are leaning towards being a little higher for the time being. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are up around 0.15% while Dow futures are up 0.11% as we get things underway in Europe.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes flat while the Hang Seng is down 1.6% and Shanghai Composite down 1.0% as concerns surrounding China's property sector continue to unfold. The latest being Chinese developer Modern Land defaulting on its dollar bond payment overnight.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose