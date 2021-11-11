Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
This follows the more modest showing yesterday, though the drag in US equities for a second straight day is possibly weighing a little.

US futures are holding up fairly decently though so far today, so that may help to keep risk sentiment a little steadier going into European trading.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures are flat. However, keep in mind that thinner liquidity conditions will prevail amid the holiday in the US and that the Treasuries market will be closed today.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose