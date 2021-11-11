Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1% This follows the more modest showing yesterday, though the drag in US equities for a second straight day is possibly weighing a little.





US futures are holding up fairly decently though so far today, so that may help to keep risk sentiment a little steadier going into European trading.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures are flat. However, keep in mind that thinner liquidity conditions will prevail amid the holiday in the US and that the Treasuries market will be closed today.