A slightly softer mood to begin the new week

German DAX futures -0.3%

French CAC 40 futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures flat

Mainly reflecting the mood seen in Asia as equities are a little weaker on the session. US futures are down by about 0.1% on the day, displaying a more cautious tone as traders and investors gear up for US-China trade talks and key central bank decisions later this week.