Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

The softer risk tone reverberates to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

This largely reflects the mood seen in US futures, with E-minis weaker by 0.3% as we begin the session. If anything else today, continue to keep an eye out on the risk mood as that will factor into trading sentiment ahead of the weekend.





The bond market remains a key spot to watch in that regard, with Treasury yields erasing the turnaround in sentiment overnight currently. 30-year yields are down by more than 4 bps to 1.926% at the moment and that is helping to keep the yen underpinned.



