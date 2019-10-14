Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

A softer touch in early trades to start the new week

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

I reckon in part the softer tones are reflective of the late action in Wall St towards the end of last week, where we saw a bit of 'sell the fact' after the trade truce was announced.





UK stocks are on the advance as the pound is giving back some gains to start the week.





The overall risk mood is more measured as traders/investors digest and try to come to terms with what the trade truce might mean for markets in the bigger picture.





If anything else, the lack of a warm reception just a day after the truce isn't an encouraging sign for risk though a lot has already been priced in going into talks on Friday.



