Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Mild positive tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.4%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.4%
We're seeing some slightly more positive tones to start the European morning but it's not exactly solid risk on momentum just yet. I would argue that markets are staying cautiously optimistic as we await further developments in US-China trade talks.

USD/JPY holds near session highs at 109.26 currently with gold down by 0.3% to $1,451.45 - off lows just under $1,450 earlier.

