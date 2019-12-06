Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Slightly more positive tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

French CAC 40 futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Equity futures continue to take heart in the earlier headline that China is starting applications to waive tariffs on some US farm purchases. The news may yet keep the risk mood more cheerful to wrap up the week but it comes with a caveat that must be noted





For now though, currencies aren't all too responsive with US non-farm payrolls looming over the horizon but once that is done and dusted, let's see how things match up.





In the meantime, keep an eye for more trade headlines as that could spark more risk moves before the weekend.



