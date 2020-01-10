Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

The slightly more positive mood carries over to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

French CAC 40 futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This keeps in-line with the tone set by US futures, up by ~0.2% currently. Equities sentiment continues to sit more steady after another fresh record for US stocks overnight.





For today, it is all about the anticipation ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data. As such, expect markets to keep a more steady tone as we count down to the release.



