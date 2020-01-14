Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Mildly positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This follows a bit of a mixed session yesterday with most indices ending a little lower. US futures are keeping steady on the day as the focus continues to be on the anticipation ahead of the US-China Phase One trade deal signing tomorrow.





The more steady tones are keeping USD/JPY slightly above 110.00 for now with gold keeping a little weaker to start the European morning.



