Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

A slight pullback after the solid gains yesterday

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

I wouldn't look too much into the moves we're seeing in early trades just yet as there isn't much to suggest a sweeping risk-off move just yet. But the slight pullback from gains yesterday does indicate that sentiment is still cautious for the time being.





If there isn't much escalation in coronavirus fears, it may well turn to greed but perhaps we may see investors be less complacent about the situation as well. It's still early in the day so let's see what headline risks we may get in the hours ahead.



