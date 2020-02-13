Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

The softer risk tone reverberates to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

The decline is rather modest for now but we are seeing bond yields marked lower still on the session and that is weighing further on yen pairs with USD/JPY down to 109.75.





Meanwhile, EUR/CHF is also nudging lower to 1.0622 as the pair falls to its lowest level since August 2015 amid the softer risk mood in the market right now.



