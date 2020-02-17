Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Slightly more positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.4%

French CAC 40 futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

The more optimistic risk tone here follows that from Asian trading as we see Chinese equities surge higher on the day, closing their post-holiday gap lower from two weeks back.





That is helping with the steadier mood to begin European trading as we see USD/JPY keep around 109.85 but still hugging its key hourly moving averages for the most part.





Meanwhile, the aussie is posting mild gains but so far major currencies aren't really doing a whole lot to start the European morning. Amid the lack of key economic releases and the US holiday today, the trading focus will stay on risk sentiment in the sessions ahead.



