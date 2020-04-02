Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

If anything, this just points towards the fact that any real optimism in the market remains fleeting as investors continue digest the economic toll caused by the virus outbreak.





US futures may be keeping higher by just over 1% currently, but it is hardly comforting as bonds remain more flat and virus headlines continue to hint at extended lockdown and containment measures across the globe.





For the S&P 500, it is also proving to be a challenge as price continues to keep below the 200-week moving average and fell below the broken trendline support yesterday:







