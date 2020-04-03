Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

Mildly softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

French CAC 40 futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

This continues to hint at more tepid tones in risk, after European equities posted mild gains in trading yesterday. With the weekend approaching, positioning play will become a factor once again in the sessions ahead.





Meanwhile, US futures are continuing to sit lower but are off the lows seen earlier today. S&P 500 futures are down by about 1% currently as we start the European morning.



