Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

Mildly softer tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.2%
  • French CAC 40 futures -0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.4%
This continues to hint at more tepid tones in risk, after European equities posted mild gains in trading yesterday. With the weekend approaching, positioning play will become a factor once again in the sessions ahead.

Meanwhile, US futures are continuing to sit lower but are off the lows seen earlier today. S&P 500 futures are down by about 1% currently as we start the European morning.

