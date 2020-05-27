Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Mild optimism in early trades

German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.5%

This mirrors the mood seen in US futures, which are up by 0.6% to start the session. Talks of more stimulus by Japan is helping to keep risk appetite more on the positive side of things, but so far the bond market isn't quite playing ball today.





10-year Treasury yields are seen down 1 bps to 0.685% currently. The mixed tones and the fact that US stocks encountered a setback in late trading yesterday is keeping major currencies on their toes to start European morning trade.





The dollar is slightly firmer across the board but the gains so far are relatively minor, following the sharper decline seen yesterday amid the risk rally.



