Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Slightly better tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%

This follows the better performance by US equities in late trading yesterday, with S&P 500 futures up by ~0.2% as we get things going on the session.





There are still mixed tones surrounding US stimulus talks, but the general expectation is that lawmakers are likely to get something done sooner rather than later.





In the currencies space, the dollar is still keeping slightly weaker to start the day following from losses yesterday.



