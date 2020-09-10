Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Calmer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%

The better performance in Wall Street yesterday is feeding to some added calmness to start the day, with US futures up ~0.1% and off earlier lows as we get the session underway.





European stocks will also have to take cues from the ECB today, in which the market is keeping a keen focus on whether or not the central bank - and Lagarde herself - is going to jawbone the euro later during the session.



