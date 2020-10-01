Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Slightly more positive vibes in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.5%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%
This mirrors the mood seen in US futures, which are keeping ~0.5% higher as we get things going on the session.

Investors are still holding on to some hope that US lawmakers can bridge the divide on the economic stimulus but there remains a gap for now with the White House producing a counteroffer of $1.5 trillion to the Dems' $2.2 trillion bill.
