Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading
A bit of a mixed reception in Europe in early trades
- German DAX futures -0.2%
- UK FTSE futures flat
- Spanish IBEX futures -0.4%
European futures are keeping lower, playing some catch-up to yesterday's fall in US equities - which were dragged lower by Trump putting a pause to stimulus talks.
He attempted to somewhat walk back some of that by offering piecemeal concessions in the late night - early Asia - so that might be helping US futures retrace some of the losses for the time being (art of the deal, anyone?).
Unless there are more concrete developments that talks will resume before the election, it is hard to read much into the follow-up tweets by Trump earlier.
The Democrats aren't going to bite but if the name of the game is to talk up big stimulus measures to follow after 3 November, then that may get investors hoping once again.