Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

A bit of a mixed reception in Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures -0.4%

European futures are keeping lower, playing some catch-up to yesterday's fall in US equities - which were dragged lower by Trump putting a pause to stimulus talks.





He attempted to somewhat walk back some of that by offering piecemeal concessions in the late night - early Asia - so that might be helping US futures retrace some of the losses for the time being ( art of the deal, anyone? ).





Unless there are more concrete developments that talks will resume before the election, it is hard to read much into the follow-up tweets by Trump earlier.





The Democrats aren't going to bite but if the name of the game is to talk up big stimulus measures to follow after 3 November, then that may get investors hoping once again.



