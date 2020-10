Slightly more positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%

European futures are taking more cues from US futures to start the session, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.7% and Nasdaq futures up 0.9% on the day.





US stimulus hopes are once again feeding investor optimism for now, but that could all unravel given that a pre-election deal is very much unlikely at this stage.