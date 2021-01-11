Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

Slight hints of risk aversion in early trades

German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2% Dollar gains are keeping with the tone of a slightly more defensive risk mood to start the session. S&P 500 futures are down 0.7% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.5% as we look to get things started in European morning trade.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are down 1.4 bps to 1.102% while we are seeing Bitcoin drop further after a wild weekend - now falling below $33,000.