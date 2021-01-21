Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

The positive tones reverberate to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%





The better risk mood is continuing to keep some light pressure on the dollar so far today.







EUR/USD continues to test its 200-hour moving average @ 1.2134 with AUD/USD hovering around 0.7770 for the time being while NZD/USD is keeping just above 0.7200.

This keeps with the risk-on tone in the market from Asia Pacific trading, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% and Nasdaq futures up 0.4% to get things started in Europe.