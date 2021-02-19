Eurostoxx futures 0.3% in early European trading

Slightly better tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3% This comes as we see US futures also trim earlier losses to near flat levels now. That said, the risk mood remains rather tepid for the most part all things considered.





The market will still be eyeing movement in the bond market for further clues ahead of the weekend and for now, Treasuries are a little weaker as well. 10-year yields are up 1 bps to 1.305% while 30-year yields are up 1.3 bps to 2.095%.