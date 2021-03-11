Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk keeps in a better spot in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.4%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%
This adds to the gains seen yesterday in European indices, as the DAX looks poised to chase fresh record highs once again later today. Looking at US futures, S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are up 1.0% to start the session.

It looks like the party looks set to stay the course until we get to the ECB at least, in what should otherwise be a more quiet morning in Europe.
