Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Calmer tones stay the course in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4% European equities are largely brushing aside worries from the AstraZeneca vaccine and problems with the overall vaccine rollout in the region. As things stand, broader market sentiment is still the key overriding factor - for now at least.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.6% to start the session.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are little changed on the day close to 1.60% as the bond market continues to wait on the FOMC meeting tomorrow for further direction.