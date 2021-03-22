Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

Slightly softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.5%

This follows the softer close on Friday last week, with value stocks failing to pick up much momentum amid the more tepid start to the new week as well.





The collapse in the Turkish lira sparked some jitters earlier in the day but the rebound in Asian equities - China in particular - has helped somewhat. That said, tech stocks are the stand out so far today as Treasury yields keep lower to start the session.





10-year Treasury yields are down 5 bps to 1.67% and that is keeping Nasdaq futures higher by 0.5%. Meanwhile, Dow futures are down 0.3% on the day so far.



