Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Slightly more positive vibes in early trades

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.4% This builds on the calmer mood to start the new week yesterday, with value stocks outperforming growth in the meantime as well amid higher Treasury yields.





US futures are more mixed with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.1%. 10-year Treasury yields are nearing the March highs currently, up by almost 4 bps on the day to 1.747%.