Slightly more positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, where S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% on the day.





The positive mood carries over from Asia with the Nikkei closing up by 0.7% while Chinese equities are performing relatively strong with the Hang Seng up 1.6% and Shanghai Composite up 2.3% near session highs at the moment.