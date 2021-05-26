Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Slightly positive vibes in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures flat
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.1%
This mostly mirrors the mood in US futures, which are seen up around 0.3% currently.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.3% with the Topix also inching up by 0.1%. The Hang Seng is up 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite index is also up 0.3% now.

Overall, the risk mood is keeping slightly firmer but it still could end up being a bit more of a mixed day in the market as we witnessed yesterday.

The dollar remains on edge, with EUR/USD looking to extend beyond its February high @ 1.2243 as we are also seeing the yuan test waters below 6.40 against the greenback.
