Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading
Slight gains in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.2%
- UK FTSE futures +0.3%
- Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%
This mirrors the positive tone in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% currently.
The mood in Asia is also one mostly more positive with Japanese stocks having a good end to the week as the Nikkei closes up 2.1% and the Topix up 1.9%.
Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.1% but mainland Chinese equities are pulling back slightly with the Shanghai Composite seen down 0.4%.