Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%

This mirrors the positive tone in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% currently.





The mood in Asia is also one mostly more positive with Japanese stocks having a good end to the week as the Nikkei closes up 2.1% and the Topix up 1.9%.