Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low

Slight gains in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%
This mirrors the positive tone in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% currently.

The mood in Asia is also one mostly more positive with Japanese stocks having a good end to the week as the Nikkei closes up 2.1% and the Topix up 1.9%.

Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.1% but mainland Chinese equities are pulling back slightly with the Shanghai Composite seen down 0.4%.

