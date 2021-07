A slightly softer tone in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This follows the more middling performance yesterday, with US equities also having experienced a more tepid session despite Powell's stress on patience.





US futures are sitting more mixed, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, and Dow futures down 0.2% currently.