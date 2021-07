Slightly positive tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.3% This reflects the more positive mood in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures up 0.2%.





The market is sensing some added calm for now as equities keep with the bounce from Tuesday, putting behind the Monday selloff over the past few days.