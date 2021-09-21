Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Some comfort in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.5%
  • Spanish IBEX futures flat
In Asia, Japan is greeted with a drag upon the return from the long weekend as the Nikkei slumps by 2.2% while the Hang Seng is down slightly by 0.3% on the day.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

US futures are looking more buoyed but the early gains have been trimmed as we get into European morning trade.

S&P 500 futures are now up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures up 0.5% as things get underway. That compares with the earlier look here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose