Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Some comfort in early trades

German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures flat





US futures are looking more buoyed but the early gains have been trimmed as we get into European morning trade.





S&P 500 futures are now up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures up 0.5% as things get underway. That compares with the earlier look here





In Asia, Japan is greeted with a drag upon the return from the long weekend as the Nikkei slumps by 2.2% while the Hang Seng is down slightly by 0.3% on the day.